Small Plane Crash Near Chilliwack Airport – Three People On Board

Chilliwack – Just after 2PM on Friday October 6, a small plane with three people on board, crashed between Elements Casino and the CHilliwack Motor Hotel. Mere years away from Chilliwack Airport (YCW).

Chilliwack Fire Duty Chief, Engine 1, Engine 4, Engine 1-2, Rescue 1, responded at 2:15PM.

2 helicopter medivacs were paged for a launch. By 2:30PM FVN learned that the TSB had investigators en route.

One EMS personnel told FVN that “it didn’t look good” .

The plane itself is in a thick stretch of blackberry and bramble bushes.

More to come.

Small Plane Crash Chilliwack Motor Inn Oct 6/2023/FVN

