Small Plane Crash Near Chilliwack Airport – Three People On Board Died

Chilliwack – UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Sgt. Pete Healey confirmed all three people on board had died. BC Coroners Service and TSB now on site. They issued at release at 3:45 Friday afternoon October 6 – The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Chilliwack, British Columbia, to investigate a small aircraft accident involving a Piper PA34. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

ORIGINAL STORY – Just after 2PM on Friday October 6, a small plane with three people on board, crashed between Elements Casino and the Chilliwack Motor Inn. Mere yards away from Chilliwack Airport (YCW).

Chilliwack Fire Duty Chief, Engine 1, Engine 4, Engine 1-2, Rescue 1, responded at 2:15PM.

2 helicopter medivacs were paged for a launch. By 2:30PM FVN learned that the TSB Transportation Safety Board had investigators en route.

One EMS personnel told FVN that “it didn’t look good”. One witness claims the plane went down nose first.

The plane itself is in a thick stretch of blackberry and bramble bushes.

