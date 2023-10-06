NFL Bears Trade Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool to Miami

Chicago/Miami/Abbotsford – So much for any pipe dream of Abbotsford Secondary football product WR Chase Claypool, playing in the CFL anytime soon (or for the BC Lions for that matter).

The Miami Dolphines have agreed to terms on a trade with the Chicago Bears for WR Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.

Claypool was a healthy scratch from recent bear’s games. The situation was surrounded by rumour and innuendo over his work ethic.

Valley Football mom Chel Sanghera posted to Facebook:

My house has the gear! My marriage will be off the charts now! I got me a new team and it’s my husband’s!

Divine Timing! Coach Khul Sanghera was given the Miami Dolphins hat from Chase on draft day. He’s always loved Chase but Miami Dolphins was his team since birth. I PRAYED EVERYDAY. THIS WOULD COME FULL CIRCLE. IT DID! The Universe always finds a way! #godolphins Coach Don Shula – You blessed us! Thank you! Khul was his longest coach ever! This is a beautiful thing! HE’S HOME!

A brief history courtesy Wikipedia:

Claypool was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round, 49th overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft as the team’s first selection.[16] Although eligible as a Canadian and rated as the No. 2 prospect, Claypool went undrafted in the 2020 CFL Draft.[17][18]

On July 22, 2020, Claypool signed a rookie contract with the Steelers worth $6.6 million over four years.[19]

On September 20, during Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, Claypool finished with three receptions for 88 receiving yards, including an 84-yard touchdown, as the Steelers won 26–21.[20]

Claypool was traded to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for their second round pick (32nd overall; later used to select Joey Porter Jr.) in the 2023 NFL Draft.[26][27] In his Week 9 debut vs. the Miami Dolphins, Claypool caught 2 passes for 13 yards.

On October 6, 2023, Claypool was traded to the Miami Dolphins, along with a Bears’ 2025 NFL Draft seventh round pick, in exchange for Miami’s 2025 sixth round pick.[33]