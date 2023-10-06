1st Ever Fraser Valley Record Fair, Sunday November 19 at Princes Armories Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Record Fair will take place Sunday November 19 at the historic Princess Armories building from 10-4.

Admission is $2, and there are plenty of tables for rent. Expect to see mainly LPs and 45s, with some CDs, tapes and memorabilia. There will be refreshments on site.

The fair is being run by Evan McDowell and Ryan Wugalter. A little backstory, they both grew up and worked at record stores in Chilliwack. Evan eventually moved on and worked in record stores in Vancouver for close to a decade. Ryan went on to organize the Vinyl Supernova fair in Victoria.

For more information – fraservalleyrecordfair@gmail.com

