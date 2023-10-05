OPINION from Abbotsford Soccer Association on Status and Conditions of Local Sports Facilities

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Soccer Association has penned an open letter to the City of Abbotsford. The detailed document ( and the link is here) is entitled THE DECLINE OF SPORTS FACILITIES IN ABBOTSFORD: A CRY FOR CHANGE.

Highlighted in this 8 page document highlight a number of concerns.

From their letter (in part):

Abbotsford, a city with a deep-rooted passion for sports, is currently facing a community health crisis that threatens the personal health, safety, and security of its athletes and community members alike. The state of sports facilities, especially soccer pitches, within the city is nothing short of lamentable. In particular, the condition of the Matsqui Recreation Centre (MRC) turf fields serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved surveillance and security measures.

Drug Paraphernalia Including Needles and Other Sharps Hazards at MRC Fields.

Net Vandalism on MRC Fields.

Homeless Seeking Shelter at MRC Fields.

Microwave Oven Damaged and Disposed on MRC Fields.

Signed by the ASA Executive Board

