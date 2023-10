Harrison – Next week is Fire Prevention Week and Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department want you to join them Saturday October 14th for their Fire Department Open House.

Bring the family and come enjoy a FREE BBQ, live demonstration, learn about fire safety, take pictures in firefighter gear, enter giveaways, meet your local firefighters and more!

Saturday October 14 at the Harrison Fire Hall (555 Hot Springs Rd)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM