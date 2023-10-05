CADREB – Chilliwack Real Estate Sees “Sizeable Increase” from September 2022 to September 2023

Chilliwack -(CADREB) – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 202 units in September 2023. This was a substantial increase of 33.8% from September 2022.

Home sales were 26.7% below the five-year average and 22.9% below the 10-year average for the month of September.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 2,115 units over the first nine months of the year. This was a small reduction of 1.8% from the same period in 2022.

The benchmark price for single-family homes was $902,200, a gain of 5.4% on a year-over-year basis in September. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $614,300, down modestly by 1.3% compared to a year earlier, while the benchmark apartment price was $411,200, essentially unchanged, up just 0.9% from year-ago levels.

The average price of homes sold in September 2023 was $768,209, increasing by 14.4% from September 2022.

The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $746,434, a sharp decrease of 11% from the first nine months of 2022.