AbbyPD Stop Prolific Offenders with Stolen Vehicle – Spike Belt Used to Stop the Suspects Who Tried To Ram Cruiser

Abbotsford – Early Monday October 2 an AbbyPD patrol officer observed a white pickup truck with a large fuel tank in the truck’s bed spilling fuel onto the roadway in the Huntingdon Rd and Ross Rd area.



The suspect vehicle failed to stop when the member engaged their emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. The officer did not engage in a pursuit and relayed the description and direction to other members.



The suspect vehicle was spotted travelling eastbound on Hwy 1 past the Sumas Rd exit. At this point, members observed the vehicle crossing the grassy meridian dividing westbound lanes from eastbound lanes.



Taking the westbound Sumas Rd. Offramp, the suspects driving the vehicle were met by police vehicles positioned to block the suspect vehicle from continuing.



Members immediately informed the two male occupants that they were under arrest, to which the suspect driver intentionally rammed one of the occupied police vehicles to escape, narrowly missing members.



Trying to flee from AbbyPD, he suspects drove over a tire deflation device (spike belt)which brought the suspect vehicle to a stop

Following the arrest, the vehicle was confirmed by police to be a stolen vehicle.



44-year-old prolific offender Joseph Edward ZAWORSKI was identified as the driver and is facing a plethora of charges, including the following:

Count 1: Dangerous Driving Sec. 320.13(1) Criminal Code of Canada

Count 2: Fail to Stop Sec. 320.17 Criminal Code of Canada

Count 3: Assault Peace Officer with a weapon Sec. 270.01(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada

Count 4: Assault Peace Officer with a weapon Sec. 270.01(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada

Count 5: Driving while prohibited Sec. 320.18(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada

Count 6: Possession of Property obtained by Crime Sec. 355(a) Criminal Code of Canada

Count 7: Breach of Release Order Sec. 145(5)(a) Criminal Code of Canada

Count 8: Breach of Release Order Sec. 145(5)(a) Criminal Code of Canada

Abbotsford Police File: 2023-46101