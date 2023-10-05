AbbyPD Need Public’s Help in Locating 92 Year Old Rita Oakley

Abbotsford – AbbyPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 92-year-old Rita Oakley, last seen in the South Fraser Way / Ware St area in Abbotsford.



Description:

Name: Rita Oakley

Age: 92 years old

Clothing Description:

tan-coloured long coat

beige beret

black purse

green/blue Walmart bag

Of note: The missing person has dementia.



If you see Rita Oakley, please call 911



AbbyPD File: 2023-46710

Rita Oakley AbbyPD Oct 2023