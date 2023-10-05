58% Rise in BC COVID Hospitalization Over The Past Two Weeks Including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley (with files from Canadian Press) – Last week Dr Bonnie Henry re-introduces mask mandates in health care facilities as COVID cases were one gain climbing.

Now, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in BC, with hospitalizations increasing 58 per cent in the past two weeks.

The centre says in its latest update that deaths due to COVID-19 are also trending upwards, with 24 fatalities in the last week of September, compared to nine in the second week of August.

It says new infections rose from 133 cases to 877 cases in the same period, having “increased notably” among people 60 and older.

The Fraser Health Authority says there are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, Surrey Memorial Hospital, and Chilliwack General Hospital.

Email contact from Fraser Health for both the flu shot and the latest COVID booster have been sent out or are in the process of going out to your inbox.