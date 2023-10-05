2023 Set To Be YXX Abbotsford Airports Best Year Ever

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is pleased to announce Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) is on track to have its most successful year in history, and is poised to welcome 1.2 million passengers by the end of 2023. YXX is not only one of the first airports to fully rebound from the pandemic but it has also surpassed its pre-pandemic figures.

“After a couple extremely challenging years for the air-travel industry, we are thrilled Abbotsford International Airport is having a record-breaking year,” said Mayor of Abbotsford and Abbotsford Airport Authority chair, Ross Siemens. “Since opening in 1997, our airport has been a key asset for Abbotsford as the cultural and economic Hub of the Fraser Valley. Its strategic location in one of the largest aerospace regions (including Washington State) in the world, and its world-class infrastructure make it an ideal hub for aviation activities and air travel. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our entire team, the unwavering support of our aerospace community, and the trust our passengers have placed in us.”

YXX airline passenger volumes:

2015: 487,833

2016: 530,643

2017: 677,653

2018: 842,212

2019: 1,008,176

2020: 315,578 (due to COVID-19)

2021: 511,391 (due to COVID-19)

2022: 992,712

2023: 1.2 million (forecasted)

Home to three national carriers, WestJet, Swoop, and Flair Airlines, YXX offered direct routes this summer to Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Kitchener, London Ontario, and International service Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos.