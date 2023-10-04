Westjet Hopes To Fully Integrate Sunwing By October 2024 – Suspends Toronto to Montreal Flights

Calgary/Abbotsford (CNW/CBC/CTV) – The WestJet Group shared its targeted timeline for the integration of Sunwing Airlines into WestJet Airlines to complete the airline’s strategy to move all 737s into the same AOC (air operator certificate). Planning and integration activities are well underway, with the goal of completing integration efforts by October 2024.

“As we execute upon our network strategy to serve the Canadian leisure market from coast-to-coast, we look forward to consolidating Sunwing Airline’s 737 aircraft, with that of WestJet’s, enhancing our ability to meet the diverse travel and product needs of all Canadians,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer, the WestJet Group. “Integration work will prioritize a seamless transition for Sunwing’s customers and employees as we work together to bring enhanced sun and leisure offerings to communities across the country and ensure jobs for those transferring to WestJet from Sunwing Airlines.”

As the proceeding integration of Swoop will be fully completed by October 28, 2023, the WestJet Group will integrate Sunwing Airlines with the same commitment to delivering a reliable guest and employee experience. The planned activity has no impact on Sunwing Vacations Group and its associated vacations brands.

Westjet flies out of Abbotsford YXX.

Meanwhile…

WestJet is temporarily suspending flights between Canada’s two biggest cities this winter, but plans to resume service between Toronto and Montreal next spring.

The Calgary-based airline confirmed the news to CBC News on Wednesday, after CTV first reported it.

The once-a-day route has been temporarily cut “as a result of performance and in alignment with our strategic direction to expand our presence in Eastern Canada this winter, with increased non-stop connectivity to Western Canada, as well as providing more affordable leisure and sun travel opportunities across Canada,” the airline said.

WestJet says it plans to resume the service in April of next year.