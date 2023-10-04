UFV Cascades Golf Teams Finish Third at 2023 Canada West Golf Championships

Abbotsford – The UFV Cascades men’s and women’s golf teams took home third place finishes, while Justin Towill and Jessica NG took home the top individual prizes and the UBC Thunderbirds took home both the men’s and women’s team victories in the 2023 Canada West Golf Championships hosted at the Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford, BC.



Full results



It took three playoff holes, but a terrific second shot from Towill put the UBC Okanagan golfer within two feet to help clinch his second consecutive Canada West title over Zach Ryujin from the University of Victoria. Ryujin and Towill each finished the 36 holes at even par to set up the sudden death showdown and each golfer had a putt to win it in the first two bonus holes, but neither could come up with the decisive blow. On the third playoff hole, both golfers found the rough on the left-hand side, but Towill’s second shot found the green and spun close as Ryujin’s skipped to the fringe at the back. Towill tapped in for the birdie to put the pressure onto Ryujin, and his putt went inches wide to decide it.



UBC’s Manu Gandhi finished with an individual bronze medal and a score of 142 (+2), as the UBC Thunderbirds finished with a combined score of +23 to capture the men’s team title by three strokes over the UBC Okanagan Heat. The host UFV Cascades took home the bronze medal at +25, narrowly edging out the University of Victoria Vikes by one stroke.



Ben Whiton was the top finisher for the Cascades in sixth place, finishing with a two-round score of +5, while Jackson Jacob finished at +6, and Brett Bateman had a solid second round to end at +&. Jacob Armstrong was one under par in the final round to finish +9. Eli Greene (+10), Lucas O’Dell (+10), Andrew Biggar (+13), and Hayden Prive (+18) rounded out the UFV men’s scores.



On the women’s side, Jessica Ng’s final score of 142 (-2) capped off an impressive two days for last year’s Canada West runner up, clinching the gold medal over teammates Una Chou (143, -1), and Grace Bell (147, +3) who finished second and third respectively.



Morgan Best and Lucy Park were the top players for UFV, notching scores of +15 to finish tied for seventh. Coral Hamade and Avery Biggar each finished at +22 to end tied for 16th to close out the women’s scores.



The Thunderbirds captured the team gold with a combined score of -1, as the UBCO Heat took home silver with a team score of +38, and the UFV Cascades fended off the University of Victoria by five strokes to finish on the podium at +52.