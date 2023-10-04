Straight to the Heart of Melody with Trio Fibonacci: The Giants of Minimalism at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – October 16 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack —The powerful sounds of the violin, cello and piano come together in The Giants of Minimalism, a programme that will sweep you up into the magic of powerful minimalistic compositions. On October 16, violinist Julie-Anne Derome, pianist Maxim Shatalkin and cellist Gabriel Prynn will blend classical composers with contemporary artists, creating a captivating concert that is sure to delight and surprise you!

“The art of the minimalist composers is to create music with great emotion, but using a minimum of notes,” explains cellist Gabriel Prynn. “It’s contemporary music which, thanks to the simplicity of its melodies and its pulsating rhythms, is like an antidote to the stress of daily life.”

With works by Vivaldi, Max Richter, Glass, Nyman, Amar, Eno and Einaudi, Radiohead, as well as numerous other musicians, Trio Fibonacci will play through not only different composers, but time. Weaving all of these unique compositions together, The Giants of Minimalism will be a musical performance like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

“All the pieces on the program are our own original adaptations for piano trio, which actually go beyond the minimalist composers to incorporate works by other musicians that we admire like Radiohead and Leonard Cohen,” continues Gabriel. “It’s really a very special and unique musical moment we’ll experience together in Chilliwack in October!”

A special Artist Meet and Mingle will also take place before the show at 6:30. Local arts groups and artists are welcome to attend to meet and exchange information. Guests who would like to attend can call the Box Office with the code “Artist” to reserve their spot at the pre-show event. Enjoy this rare opportunity to meet fellow artists and follow it up with a performance that will be a musical feast for the ears.

Trio Fibonacci: The Giants of Minimalism is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32, with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickets for U28 (16 to 28 years), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Trio Fibonacci: The Giants of Minimalism’s presenting sponsor is: Myriad Tecyhnologies. Additional sponsors include: Windward Lavender, Prime Signs, 98.3 STAR FM, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, Canada Council for the Arts, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.