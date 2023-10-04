Largest Industrial Sale in Chilliwack History Includes Donation to Chilliwack Hospital Foundation

Chilliwack – Bosa Properties Inc. (BPI) announced the successful acquisition of Legacy Pacific Industrial Park from Legacy Pacific Land Corporation (Legacy Pacific) in Chilliwack.

Totaling more than 460,000 square feet (sf) of buildings and future development space, this transaction, led by global commercial real estate advisor, Avison Young, represents the largest industrial sale in Chilliwack to date, highlighting the growing importance of the Fraser Valley industrial market to British Columbia’s economy.



The sale of 44500 and 44688 South Sumas Road and 6333 Unsworth Road closed on September 28, 2023, comprising 300,000 sf of existing buildings plus 160,000 sf of additional development density on 37 acres.

In recognition of the transaction and their shared commitment to supporting communities, Legacy Pacific, BPI (through the Robert Bosa Foundation) and Avison Young will jointly donate $250,000 to the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation.

The donation will be used to purchase cutting-edge medical equipment for the Chilliwack General Hospital. The equipment includes:

1. A Zeiss Callisto eye system for computer assisted eye surgery. People with astigmatism will get eye surgery that is faster and more precise. Up to 750 people will benefit from this new equipment every year.

2. A Gynnie gynecological stretcher. This will help women in Chilliwack by reducing the wait times for early cervical cancer diagnosis and cure by 75% or more.

3. Two new ventilators for the ICU. Approximately 180 people per year require ventilation in the ICU at the Chilliwack General Hospital. This new equipment will be critical in providing life-saving breathing support to the most seriously ill patients in the hospital. 4. A new treadmill stress testing system. These systems monitor a person’s heart rhythms as they work progressively harder on a treadmill. It detects life threatening heart disease. This one machine will be used by up to 1500 patients per year.

Since its establishment in 1996, Legacy Pacific has been a leading industrial developer in Chilliwack, revitalizing nearly 300,000 sf of formerly vacant buildings and developing an impressive 525,000 sf of new structures in the city. Their efforts have significantly contributed to the local economy by creating jobs and stimulating growth.

Bosa Properties