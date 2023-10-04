Skip to content

City of Abbotsford Wants Public Comment on Gilmour Neighbourhood Park in the Marshall-McCallum Neighbourhood

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is planning to revitalize Gilmour Neighbourhood Park in the Marshall-McCallum neighbourhood, and is seeking input from local residents that will help inform how the park should be used and which park amenities should be prioritized in the design.

They want to hear from you. Learn more about this project online, and provide your feedback at the upcoming in-person event on October 12 at Gilmour Park; take the survey or share your ideas.
https://letstalkabbotsford.ca/gilmour-park

