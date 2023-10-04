City of Abbotsford Halloween Hoot and Howl for the Kids

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Recreation Centre have a couple of kids/family events for Halloween (more information on the poster below:

Halloween Howl

Fri, Oct 27 2023, 10am – 12pm

Location

Abbotsford Recreation Centre

A Halloween party for the whole family! Enjoy spooky Halloween themed activities from family gym, arts & crafts, games, and very spooky story time! We encourage you to come dressed up in your costume.

Register on direct2rec.com

Halloween Hoot

Tue, Oct 31 2023, 3:30 – 5:30pm

Location- Abbotsford Recreation Centre