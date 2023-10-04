Skip to content

City of Abbotsford Halloween Hoot and Howl for the Kids

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Recreation Centre have a couple of kids/family events for Halloween (more information on the poster below:

Halloween Howl

Abbotsford Recreation Centre

A Halloween party for the whole family! Enjoy spooky Halloween themed activities from family gym, arts & crafts, games, and very spooky story time! We encourage you to come dressed up in your costume.

Halloween Hoot

Location- Abbotsford Recreation Centre

