City of Abbotsford Halloween Hoot and Howl for the Kids

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Recreation Centre have a couple of kids/family events for Halloween (more information on the poster below:
Halloween Howl
Abbotsford Recreation Centre
A Halloween party for the whole family! Enjoy spooky Halloween themed activities from family gym, arts & crafts, games, and very spooky story time! We encourage you to come dressed up in your costume.
Register on direct2rec.com
Halloween Hoot
Location- Abbotsford Recreation Centre