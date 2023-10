Chilliwack Society for Community Living – Spooky Spectacular – Family Event, Friday October 27

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Society for Community Living‘s Spooky Spectacular – Community Inclusion Event is Friday, October 27.

5pm-9pm – Evergreen Hall

9291 Corbould Street, Chilliwack.

Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume.

Food, 50/50 Draw, Dancing, Paper Bag Auction, Photo Booth

Live music by Calvin Rempel & Friends

No Admission Tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets must be pre-purchased prior to 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 26th.

Call 604-792-7726 for tickets & information.

Facebook information is here.