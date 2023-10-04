Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”October 4

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BIASON, Dylan

Age: 31

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Breach of Undertaking

Warrant in effect: October 3, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

CARDINAL, Christopher

Age: 47

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 186lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Theft Under $5000

Warrant in effect: September 26, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC