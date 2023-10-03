Three Suspects Arrested in Gladwin Armed Robbery in Abbotsford, Air 1 Used in Arrest

Abbotsford – On Saturday September 30, AbbyPD patrol officers were alerted to a robbery occurring at a retail store after closing hours in the 2800 block of Gladwin Rd.

Members in the area observed the described getaway vehicle fleeing the area and pursued the vehicle which plates showed as being stolen.

RCMP Air 1 Helicopter was called for assistance and spotted the vehicle allowing members to set up and deploy tire deflation devices stopping the fleeing vehicle from which the three male suspects fled on foot.

AbbyPD patrol officers, alongside a Police Service Dog and their handler, caught the suspects, placing them all in police custody.

What appears to be an Imitation firearm, tools used in the break-and-enter and masks used in the commission of the offence have been seized. Police also recovered the substantial amount of cash, stolen from the retail store.

The three suspects, 40-year-old Daniel Louis Dreger, 33-year-old Marshall Torok and 34-year-old Tyler Lee Bennett, are facing multiple charges consisting of the following:

Count 1: Robbery, Section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Count 2: With intent commit an indictable offence with face masked, Section 351(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Count 3: Possession of property obtained by the commission of an indictable offence, Section 355 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Abbotsford Police File: 2023-45956