Cystic Fibrosis Canada 23rd Annual 65 Roses Gala – Saturday, October 21

Vancouver – – Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s 23rd annual 65 Roses Gala takes place on Saturday, October 21 at the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

Enjoy an exciting and inspiring evening of celebration hosted by TV Host, Producer, Content Creator, Writer and self-proclaimed, Smile Seeker, Erin Cebula and “Man About Town” Fred Lee, as you hear from some CF champions, enjoy some wine and entertainment, and raise funds through “Key to a Cure”.

Since the first gala 23 years ago, they have helped bring people from across Canada together to support Cystic Fibrosis Canada in its mission to create a world without CF, have raised over $4.3 million to fund research and clinical care for over 4,000 kids and adults across Canada.

Online ticket purchase: 65rosesGala.com