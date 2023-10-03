Abbotsford Man One of Three Charged with First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder in 2022 Surrey Homicide

Surrey/Abbotsford – Back on November 3, 2022, Surrey RCMP were notified of a patient suffering from gunshot injuries at Surrey Memorial Hospital, in Surrey, BC. Members attended and located 24-year old Pawandeep Chopra, of Surrey, in critical condition. On November 5, 2022, Mr. Chopra died as a result of his injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and has continued to work closely in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

As a result of extensive work completed by IHIT in partnership with the Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit, on October 3, 2023, charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder were laid against three men: 24-year-old Lascel Tyndale of North York, Ontario, 22-year-old Segovia-Sanhueza of Brampton, Ontario; and 25-year-old Terry McDonald of Abbotsford.

“This was a complex investigation that spanned multiple provinces,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “IHIT would like to thank its partners at the Surrey RCMP, West Kelowna RCMP, Peel Regional Police Service, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that assisted throughout the investigation.”

As this investigation is now before the courts, IHIT will not be able to provide any further details.