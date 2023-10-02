Skip to content

Violence Against Women In Relationships (VAWIR) Abbotsford and Mission Campaign March October 7

Abbotsford/Mission – The Violence Against Women In Relationships (VAWIR) Committee invite the communities of Mission and Abbotsford to join in to remember community members whose lives were lost as a result of intimate partner violence, to learn about the supports and services available for victims of violence, and to provide hope for those still living with abuse.

This year they are hosting a kickoff event at the Abbotsford Farmer’s Market, attending an Abbotsford Canucks game and will have several pop up events as well as social media coverage for the month.

Follow here for updates on Facebook at Purple Lights Nights Abbotsford & Fraser Valley

Remembering, supporting and giving hope to those affected by intimate partner violence.

