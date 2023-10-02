New Pacemaker Program Now At Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Abbotsford – As of September, of this year, patients in the Fraser Valley who need implantable electrical devices can now have their treatment at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) instead of having to travel to Royal Columbian Hospital and Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre Clinic. The site will be the third in the province to offer remote monitoring services to patients living in the Fraser Valley: Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Fraser Canyon, Mission & Langley.

Pacemakers are recommended for people with conditions that cause the heart to beat abnormally.

The average heart relies on neurotransmitters, as well as structures, within the heart to maintain pumping action required to circulate blood. With individuals that have irregular heart beats, or other cardiac conditions, the pumping action is limited, which is why a small electronic device is usually placed in the chest to help regulate the flow of blood. Overseeing, the pacemaker program is a large Fraser Health team.

To support projects like this one please contact Dr. Jassal, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, at 778.552.5117 or email: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca

ARH Fraser Health Pacemaker Program September 1