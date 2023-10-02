DriveSmartBC – What Does M+S Mean On Your Tires?

Skip to content

Every year beginning on October 1st, B.C.’s highways are posted with signs that require the use of winter tires for light vehicles. The sign shows both the mountain & snowflake symbol and the M+S acronym. While both types of tire meet the requirements, it is very important to understand what M+S really means.

One would expect that the markings M+S or the words Mud and Snow on a tire would mean that it was designed for proper winter traction in all conditions. You might be surprised to find that it only defines a tire whose treads:

  • Have multiple pockets or slots in at least one tread edge that extend toward the tread centre at least 1/2 inch from the footprint edge
  • Measured perpendicularly to the tread centreline, have a minimum cross-sectional width of 1/16 inch
  • Have edges of pockets or slots at angles between 35 and 90 degrees from the direction of travel
  • Have a contact surface void area will be a minimum of 25% based on mould dimensions
  • It says nothing about the tire’s rubber compound and it’s ability to stick to compact snow and ice.

Tire sipes may provide up to 40% of the traction on packed and icy snow. They are not required in order to meet the M+S designation.

Uniroyal’s website gives the following advice concerning M+S or all season tires:

All Season tires should be replaced by winter tires on all wheel positions during severe winter conditions (when temperatures are consistently below the freezing point and/or there are regular winter precipitations such as snow or freezing rain).

Most B.C. residents would not think of this as being severe at all!

M+S generally means a rubber compound that stays hard and does a poorer job of sticking to highway surfaces at temperatures below 7°C.

Tires with the mountain and snowflake design are rated for their ability to provide traction in winter conditions where the temperature is below 7°C. Think of them as low temperature tires and choose them over all season tire or M&S when you drive in BC’s winter road environment.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/equipment/what-does-ms-mean
— Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca

