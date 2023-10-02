Cycle Chilliwack Hosting GoByBike BC Weeks October 16 – 29

Chilliwack – Cycle Chilliwack are hosting the GoByBike BC Weeks October 16 – 29. All events are free.

Monday, October 16th – 7PM

Film Screening of The Engine Inside at Cottonwood Theatre (45380 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack)

“The Engine Inside reveals the unique power of the bicycle to change lives and build a better world.” https://www.engineinsidefilm.com/

Doors open at 6:30pm, Film starts at 7:00pm

Entry is by donation ($10 is recommended). All profits go to Cycle Chilliwack.

Raffle Prizes

Wednesday, October 18th – 7PM

Bike Maintenance ‘How To’ – Maintenance to keep you riding safely

Get some bike maintenance tips from the experts at Vedder Mountain Bike Co. and be eligible for some awesome raffle prizes. Refreshments will be provided. This event is FREE but proof of registering for the Fall GoByBike weeks is required. Register here – https://gobybikebc.ca/

#102 – 5658 Vedder Road, Chilliwack doors open at 6:30 pm.

Raffle prizes

Saturday, October 21st – 10AM – 2PM

Join Cycle Chilliwack on the Vedder Rotary Trail (Vedder Park – 45450 PETAWAWA RD) to learn more about GoByBike, cycling trails/paths in Chilliwack, enjoy some refreshments, and win some prizes. Project 529 will also be there to help you learn about protecting your bike from bike theft. Look out for our GoByBike BC signage and the City of Chilliwack tent. We look forward to chatting with you and helping you get registered for GoByBike week! You can also do this on your own at https://gobybikebc.ca/ it is quick and easy, and registration is essential for funding for the Chilliwack community events!!!

Sunday, October 22nd – Group Gravel Ride – 2PM – 5PM

Ride the Vedder Rotary Trail loop (approx 26km) on your gravel or mountain bike and win some great prizes from Cycle Chilliwack and GoByBike BC. Feet on pedals at the Vedder Dog Park parking lot at 2pm (45450 PETAWAWA RD). Give yourself 2 hours.

You must register by creating an account at https://gobybikebc.ca/ and email Nikki the ride lead if you are coming. nikki@rekman.ca

This ride is capped at 15 people.

Tuesday, October 24th – Ladies-Only Night Gravel Ride – 5PM – 7PM

Ride the Vedder Rotary Trail loop (approx 26km) on your gravel or mountain bike and win some great prizes from Cycle Chilliwack and GoByBike BC. Feet on pedals at the Vedder Dog Park parking lot at 2pm (45450 PETAWAWA RD). Give yourself 2 hours. First 5 participates who register as noted below will receive a free bike light from GoByBike BC. You must have front and rear bike lights to participate for safety reasons.

You must register by creating an account at https://gobybikebc.ca/ and email Nikki the ride lead if you are coming. nikki@rekman.ca

This ride is capped at 15 people.

Thursday, October 26th – Group Night Gravel Ride (Fairfield Island) – 5PM – 7PM

Join us for a night gravel ride along the dykes of Fairfield Island. Feet on pedals at 5pm at the Scouts Hall on Hope River Road (47130 Hope River Rd). Great prizes to be won and the first 5 participates who register as noted below will receive a free bike light from GoByBike BC. You must have front and rear bike lights to participate for safety reasons.

This ride is capped at 15 participants, and you must register by creating an account at https://gobybikebc.ca/ and by emailing the ride leader Nikki at nikki@rekman.ca

Saturday, October 28th – 1pm – 3pm

Join us for the GoByBike BC Bike Parade. This fun and all ages Bike Parade will wrap up our GoByBike BC Weeks in Chilliwack. Decorate your bike and come out to ride from the Vedder Bridge to Peach Road and back via the beautiful Rotary Trail. Meet at Vedder Park (45450 PETAWAWA RD ). Feet on pedals at 1:15PM Prizes for the best-decorated bike and more. We will be joined by our friends at Cycling Without Age so if you have someone with mobility issues who would like to experience the rotary trail by bike get in touch with Cycling Without Age. Contact Sally at sallylum@shaw.ca or Matthew at mattredekop@gmail.com to inquire about signing up for a ride in the trishaw!!

To participate you must create an account and register at https://gobybikebc.ca/ as well as email coordinator, Nikki Rekman at nikki@rekman.ca with your name and phone number as well as your emergency contact name and phone number.