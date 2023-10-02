Chilliwack September 2023 Weather Wrap – The Drought Continued

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett, Environment Canada) – Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment & Climate Change Canada, at the City of Chilliwack.

Beneath clear azure sunny skies, on September 2nd , temperatures peaked for the month at 30.5°C (+7.9°C) with a relative humidity of 29%. With the passage of a cold front, a welcome 6 mm rainfall occurred on September 3rd .

For the next 2 weeks a ridge of high pressure produced a continuation of the Drought Level 5 conditions with a return to dry,sunny,warm weather.

After the end of the summer season, on September 23rd , an upper level low pressure trough produced a few days of cool rainy periods with alpine snowfalls.

On September 30th the minimum temperature for the month, 6.8°C (0.8°C below normal), occurred beneath a full Harvest moon.

There were 2 hot days with temperatures at 30.0°C + No temperature records were observed.

For the 15th consecutive month September precipitation was below normal. (46.06 % below normal).

The City of Chilliwack 2023 precipitation total to date is 576.2 mm on 102 days compared to the 30-year average of 1,160.5 mm on 117 days.