UFV Sports Friday – Bumpy Ride for Soccer Teams vs TRU

Abbotsford – Complete wrap from UFV is here.

Women’s Soccer

Brooklynn Franzon scored in the 42nd minute, as the UFV Cascades picked up a 1-1 draw with the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on Friday night at Rotary Stadium.



The result moves the Cascades to 5-2-3 on the season, while the WolfPack improve to 4-4-2 so far.-

The Cascades continue their homestand against the UBC Okanagan Heat on Sunday at 1pm. Meanwhile, the WolfPack will travel to Langley to take on the Trinity Western Spartans tomorrow at 5pm. Both games can be seen live and on demand at canadawest.tv.

Men’s Soccer

Jackson Cowx kept the UFV Cascades in the game, making four saves in the losing effort, but the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack came away with a 2-0 victory and all three points on Friday.



The Cascades played most of the night down two players after one player was ejected from the game in the 25th minute for accumulating two yellow cards followed by a straight red card just 10 minutes later.

The Cascades now head to Kelowna to take on the UBC Okanagan Heat on Sunday at 12pm. Meanwhile, TRU will remain at home tomorrow when they face the Trinity Western Spartans