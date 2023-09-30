GoFundMe – Abbotsford Community Working Towards $25,000 Goal to Help Local Family with Hospital Bills

Abbotsford (with files from GoFundMe) – An Abbotsford family is facing a financial crisis due to mounting hospital bills, and the community has rallied around them in an extraordinary way.

A GoFundMe campaign was initiated to alleviate their financial burden, and the response has been overwhelming. In a short period, the campaign is nearing its $25,000 goal, thanks to generous contributions from community members.

This story is not just about the financial challenges; it’s a testament to the power of community support during life’s most trying times. It’s a narrative that could inspire and uplift many, especially in these challenging times.

Background from GoFundMe – I’m Pardeep Kaur, and I find myself in a challenging situation. My husband, Amanpreet Singh, and I are newcomers to Canada. Sadly, he is currently in critical condition, receiving care in the ICU. We’ve learned that as newcomers, our health insurance doesn’t cover his medical expenses. With no family nearby, we’re navigating this difficult time on our own. I humbly request your assistance to help us cover the mounting hospital bills. Your support could be a lifeline for Amanpreet, and it would mean the world to us. With your kindness and blessings, we hope to see him recover and regain his health. Your generosity would be deeply appreciated, and I am profoundly grateful for any help you can provide.