BC Hockey Conference (Includes PJHL) Prospects Game November 28

Fraser Valley/Kamloops (PJHL Media) – The British Columbia Hockey Conference announced details of its second annual Prospects Game, which will be hosted by the Kamloops Storm on Tuesday, November 28th at McArthur Park Arena.

The 2023 BCHC Prospects Game will see the top young players from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and Pacific Junior Hockey League face off in front of scouts from the Western Hockey League and a number of post-secondary hockey programs. The coaching staffs for the KIJHL and PJHL teams will be announced shortly, with rosters for the game expected to be finalized in late October.

The first annual BCHC Prospects Game was contested in Chilliwack on November 22, 2022, with Team KIJHL edging out the PJHL with a narrow 4-3 victory. That game was played when the two leagues still held the Junior B designation, and players advancing included the KIJHL’s Ben Edwards (Victoria Royals, WHL), Kent Moors (Cowichan Valley, BCHL), Damon Cunningham (Nipawin, SJHL) and Austin Seibel (Dauphin, MJHL), and the PJHL’s Brandon Osborne (Cowichan Valley, BCHL), Dylan Emerson (Merritt, BCHL), Andrew Casellato (Battlefords, SJHL), Brayden Sinclair (Battlefords, SJHL) and Payton Hu (La Ronge, SJHL),

“Last year’s BCHC Prospects Game proved to be extremely competitive and well received by coaches and scouts,” says KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois. “We’re very excited for the KIJHL and the Kamloops Storm to host this event in November and continue to make this a tremendous experience for the top young Junior A players in British Columbia.”

The respective Prospects Game teams will arrive in Kamloops on November 27th for a team practice and banquet dinner. Game day activities will include a morning skate, team meetings and video sessions.

“The Kamloops Storm are thrilled to be the first KIJHL franchise to host the BCHC Prospects Game and showcase the best young talent in our two leagues,” says Kamloops Storm general manager Matt Kolle. “We have a tremendous fan base that I know will embrace this outstanding event.”

Additional event details will be announced in the coming weeks.