Abbotsford Police Issue Public Notification- Sex Offender Hugh Alexander McCurry Now Resides in Abbotsford with Conditions

Abboitsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is issuing a public notification in the interest of public safety.

Hugh Alexander MCCURRY was released from Powell River on September 29th, 2023, on a release order, and will be residing in the Abbotsford area. MCCURRY has a criminal history that includes past convictions for sexual offences against children in 2001, 2004, 2007 and 2016.

Hugh Alexander MCCURRY is currently on a lifetime ban from the following:

1) attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare center, school-ground, playground, or community center, and

2) seeking, obtaining, or continuing any employment, whether or not the employment is remunerated, or becoming or being a volunteer in a capacity, that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years, unless under the supervision of a person whom the court considers appropriate.

Hugh Alexander MCCURRY is also subject to conditions on his release order which are, in part, the following:

1) You must not attend at any park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, playground, or community centre.

2) You must not seek, obtain, or continue any employment, whether or not you are paid for it, or become a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years.

2023 AbbyPD Hugh Alexander McCurry Public Notification

You must not have any contact or communication with any person who is under the age of 16 years. The exceptions are:

(a) with the written permission of your bail supervisor;

(b) incidental contact in a public place where other adults are present.

If you see Hugh Alexander MCCURRY in violation of any of the conditions listed above, please call 911 immediately.