Trans Mountain Pipeline Update September 28 – 24/7 Work in Yarrow and East Chilliwack, Trenchless Construction in Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – As the construction continues for the TMX Trans Mountain Pipeline twinning project, the updates include 24/7 work in some areas.

From the TMX Media Release:

Yarrow Area Extended Work Hours Advisory

To ensure the timely completion of pipeline construction in the Yarrow area (Simmons Road, Yarrow Central Road, Boundary Road and Vedder Mtn Road), work will take place 24 hours per day seven days per week. During this time, there may be increased traffic, single-lane alternating traffic, noise, directed lighting, mud and dust. All existing mitigation measures, including traffic management plans, will be utilized as required.

East Chilliwack Extended Work Hours Advisory

To ensure the timely completion of pipeline construction in the East Chilliwack area along Prest Road and McGuire Road, work will take place 24 hours per day seven days per week. During this time, there may be increased traffic, single-lane alternating traffic, directed lighting, mud and dust. Additional noise may be generated from hammering activities on Prest Road. All existing mitigation measures, including traffic management plans, will be utilized as required.

South Parallel Road Temporary Closure and Trans Canada Highway Traffic Impacts

Trenchless construction will be used to cross under South Parallel Road and the Trans Canada Highway near Abbotsford. To complete this crossing, a section of South Parallel Road will be temporarily closed and traffic will be detoured to McDermott Road. There will be temporary Trans Canada Highway traffic impacts between Exits 99 and 104, including speed reductions and intermittent eastbound and westbound single lane closures. Please follow the direction of the signage and onsite traffic control personnel.