2023 Purple Lights Nights in October – Exposing Domestic Violence

Fraser Valley – It is the annual tradition that , sadly, must happen every year to get the message across.
October will be the 12th Annual Purple Lights Nights Campaign.
Through this vital campaign, Abbotsford/Mission ‘Violence Against Women in Relationships’ (VAWIR) committee aims to:
– increase the awareness of intimate partner violence
– raise awareness about the support available to victims of intimate partner violence
– prevent intimate partner violence by raising awareness
Organizers ask that you help honour those who have lost their lives and send a strong message that “Domestic Violence has NO Place in our Community”.
Chilliwack Purple Light Nights events:
October 1st: Visit the Farmers Market in downtown Chilliwack
October 3rd: Join the annual Tree Lighting at the RCMP station.
October 7th: Visit the information table at the Chilliwack Chiefs game.
October 14th: The Annual Community BBQ will be at the Canadian Tire Parking lot.
October 27th: Visit the information table at the Longhouse.
Lighting Ceremonies:
Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 6:00PM
- Location: Memorial Park, 3 Ave., Hope
Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 7:00PM
- Location: Chilliwack RCMP Detachment, 46326 Airport Road, Chilliwack
Information Booths will be set up at the following locations:
City of Chilliwack
- October 1st – Farmer’s Market, 9360 Mill St., 10AM to 2PM
- Oct 7th – Chief’s Hockey Game, Chilliwack Coliseum
- October 14th – Canadian Tire parking lot, 45495 Luckakuck Way, 11:00AM to 2:00PM
Activities
- BBQ (by donation)
- Face painting
- Live music
District of Kent
Month of October: Community Recreation and Cultural Centre, 6660 Pioneer Ave., Agassiz