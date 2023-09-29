Phony Water Testing Company Calling Themselves “City of Hope”

Hope – The District of Hope has received a report from a resident that a company providing water sampling and treatment services initially represented themselves as being from the “City of Hope”.

The caller then proceeded to offer their services to the resident.

The District would like to clarify that the District of Hope does not call water customers offering sampling and treatment services. The water that is supplied to residents is regulated by Fraser Health, sampled weekly by municipal staff and is tested by an independent laboratory to ensure it is safe to drink.