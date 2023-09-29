CIty of Abbotsford Wants Feedback for Three Potential Concept Plans for the Mill Lake Park Master Plan

Abbotsford – To help guide the direction and prioritization of projects and improvements at Mill Lake Park, the City of Abbotsford is launching a community check-in to gather feedback from residents on three potential concept plans for the park. The Mill Lake Park Master Plan, once adopted, will provide a community-based vision for the park and includes guiding principles for its ongoing development, use, enhancement and management over the next 15-20 years.

Feedback on the Mill Lake Park concept plans is being collected several ways, including:

Online survey opening late September;

Public open houses held at the park on October 11th and 21st; and

Workshops with user groups and stakeholders.

Resident input from this stage builds on an initial round of public consultation completed in summer, 2021, where the community participated in a variety of online and in-person engagement activities to identify community priorities and preferences for the park. This feedback included suggestions like enhancing park amenities and infrastructure to support more recreational and cultural activities, improving the walking and cycling paths, improving signage and wayfinding, and protecting and enhancing the environmental features of the park, all of which were incorporated into the three concept plans. The City is now requesting feedback from residents, user groups and stakeholders on the three concepts to help formulate one vision for the draft master plan.

Residents are also encouraged to view the design concepts and more information on the project, provide feedback, and submit their own ideas to the City via Let’s Talk Abbotsford now through the end of October.