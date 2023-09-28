UFV Sports Wednesday – Men’s Golf – Eli Greene Leads Cascades to Third in Final Tune Up Before Canada West Championships

Abbotsford – Eli Greene posted a team-best two-under par in the event to help lead the UFV Cascades men’s golf team capture a third-place finish in the Western Washington University Men’s Invitational on Tuesday.



The Cascades finished with a combined score of +13 in the three round event to end four shots back of the eventual winners from Simon Fraser University, and two strokes back of the hosts from Western Washington University.



The Cascades led by four strokes after the opening round, posting a combined 284 (-4) on the strength of a bogey free -4 from Lucas O’Dell . However, the team struggled in the second round, shooting 304 (+16) as a team, before righting the ship with a final round 289 (+1).



Individually, Greene’s five-under 67 in the final round vaulted him into a tie for third at -2, while Jackson Jacob and Lucas O’Dell each finished tied for 13th at +4. Jacob Armstrong and Ben Whiton rounded out the UFV scores at +12 and +13 respectively.



See full results here



The UFV golf teams now turn their focus toward hunting for a conference championship, as they get set to host the Canada West Golf Championships on October 2 and 3 at Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford.

UFV Golf 2023 Eli Greene