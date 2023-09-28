City of Chilliwack Launches 2024 Financial Plan Survey

Chilliwack “I’m a numbers guy” – Chilliwack Councilor Jeff Shields who is also a Chartered Accountant.

As the City of Chilliwack develops its 2024 – 2033 Financial Plan, members of the public are invited to have their say in the financial planning process at engagechilliwack.com/2024Budget.

Until October 20, residents can go online and participate in the 2024 Financial Plan survey. The survey provides residents with the opportunity to share their opinions and contribute to the decisions that impact the City’s upcoming financial plan. This input helps Council balance property taxes and ensure the long-term sustainability of City services.

The City prepares a 10-year Financial Plan every year to ensure that residents can provide feedback about how resources are allocated across various sectors, including infrastructure, public services, recreational facilities, and more.

“The 2024 Financial Plan survey is an opportunity for residents to play an active role in shaping the future of our community as we budget for the years ahead,” said Mayor Popove. “Chilliwack is growing rapidly and we hope to hear from many residents so we can create a financial plan that reflects our community’s priorities.”

Residents can access the survey online or in person:

Online at engagechilliwack.com/2024Budget

In person at City Hall (pick up a hard copy of the survey from City Hall and return it in person or by mail to 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4, c/o Finance Department)

If you have any access needs or additional questions about this survey, please contact the Finance Department directly at budget@chilliwack.com or 604.792.9311.