2cms Snow Expected for Okanagan Connector

Okanagan Connector – An upper trough over the B.C. Interior will bring cool and unsettled conditions Thursday night. Snow levels will lower to near 1500 metres allowing the precipitation to fall as snow near Pennask Summit on Highway 97C and near Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass on Highway 3.

Snowfall amounts of 2 cm are possible by Friday morning. The snow levels will increase during the day on Friday. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.