16 Year Old AJ Van Winkle of Chilliwack Wins His Class at Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship

Chilliwack – From FVN in April 2023 – Chilliwack has a history of young superbike riders. You may remember Jake Hayes.

Less than two years after being the youngest person to receive a racing license from the Westwood Motorcycle Racing Club, Andrew (AJ) Van Winkle, now 16, was given another honour – the opportunity to race in the newly-established Pro Twins class of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship.

The five-part race series took place between May and September 2023, with four races in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia, and televised on TSN.

As an invited rider, Van Winkle was provided with a Suzuki 650 twin for the series, a similar bike to the one he’s been riding for a couple of years, only with more power. It was his first time racing in a professional class, against professional riders.

His dad, Jim, told us of the great news: Thought we would send an update from Andrew’s season competing in the Pro Twins class of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike (CSBK) race series. He won the class championship and at 16 years old is the youngest professional champion in the history of the CSBK.

2023 AJ Van Wikle Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship/Supplied from Dad,Jim/Rob O'Brien / CSBK

