Chilliwack – Welcome to ‘Tis The Season Christmas Market at Evergreen Hall on November 25.

All hand-crafted items- no mass-production here! Anya McRae and her harp will provide a lovely ambiance, and The Fuzzy Pickle Gourmet Grill will be on-site to satisfy your hunger.

Admission and parking are free.

