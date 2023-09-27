Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”for Chilliwack September 30

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: VAN OVERVELD, Joey

Age: 31

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 177 lbs

Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property

Warrant in effect: September 26, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

