UPDATE – Construction of Cultus Lake Wastewater Plant – September 2023

Cultus Lake – SEPTEMBER 27 UPDATE FROM FVRD – Construction is underway on the North Cultus Wastewater Treatment Plant with a unique Integrated Project Delivery approach. This project is expected to be finished in 12 months. Progress so far: concrete pour, crane pad, and crane onsite. Next month: finishing tank walls.

2023 North Cultus Wastewater Treatment Plant/FVRD

From Fraser Valley Regional District

Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) is a construction project delivery method by which key parties involved in a project’s design, fabrication, and construction aspects join together under a single agreement. This allows for ongoing communication and collaboration throughout the project’s phases, decreasing waste while increasing efficiency, respect for team members, and project outcomes, including profits. Each IPD team member is expected to engage as an integrated team of owner representatives, consultants, contractors, and trades representatives. The Validation team has taken the time to understand the goals of this project as a driver to provide the necessary infrastructure system to meet raised local wastewater treatment standards serving North Cultus, BC Parks, and Sunnyside Campground for Phase 1. In developing the target value design, the team considered specific values that guide that process for this project. Learn more about this process on the project page: https://haveyoursay.fvrd.ca/wwtp

ORIGINAL STORY JULY 2023 – In December 2021, FVRD Regional Chair Taryn Dixon told FVN that the FVRD had received an infrastructure grant of nearly $10 million to help build the Cultus Lake Wastewater facility treatment that has been planned for what seemed an eternity.

Fast Forward to July 2023.

From the FVRD Website July 5:

The North Cultus Wastewater Treatment Plant site is located within the unceded traditional territories of the Stó:lō Peoples, and the nearest community of Soowahlie First Nation.

Construction of the new WWTP is a significant investment in community vitality, lake health, and the protection of the Cultus Lake watershed.

The construction of the new wastewater treatment plant includes supply, installation, and commissioning of process equipment. This process should take 14 months.

Two pre-cast concrete buildings will house the process equipment. The main building will house the headworks, blowers, odour control, sludge dewatering, and chemical dosing equipment as well as the site office. The second building will include the tertiary filtration and coagulant dosing.

The treated effluent will be released back to the environment via one of two rapid infiltration basins. Included in the scope of work is also all required process piping, yard piping, electrical (including backup power source), mechanical, miscellaneous instrumentation, SCADA, landscaping and other ancillary works.

See the Validation Report for all information on the WWTP project (overview, IPD, project objectives, design, and work plan).

Funding

The borrowing of $3M in 2019 and the remaining $3.5M FVRD planned borrowing is paid for via a parcel tax. The annual utility bill covers the cost of the operation, which is billed in arrears and presently only covers the cost to operate the original system.

Work Planned – Upcoming Month

» Purchase project-specific Commercial General Liability (CGL) and Errors

and Omissions (E&O) insurance policies

» Issue tender packages for early work and long lead time items

» Full mobilization onto site, installation of temporary utilities, excavation of the SBR, Equalization and Digester Tanks, and start formwork and rebar for the SBR, Equalization and Digester Tanks