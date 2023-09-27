Anti-SOGI 123 Protesters Storm Abbotsford School Board Meeting (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – A number of videos are now on social media from the Tuesday evening (September 27) meeting of the Abbotsford School Board.

A large group of anti-SOGI 123 protesters gathered outside of the District office. Some protesters made it inside the meeting room and are seen yelling at Trustees.

Other video shows Abbotsford Police escorting Trustees out of the building and through the crowd. The board meeting was postponed at that point.

In recent weeks, Abbotsford has been hit hard with anti-SOGI and anti-2SLGBTQ+ protests, primarily focused on the School District, City Hall and the newspaper, the Abbotsford News.

The Abbotsford School Superintendent has been vocal in supporting SOGI 123 & 2SLGBTQ+ students, employees & families. However, it should be noted that Chair Korky Neufeld has been a vocal anti-SOGI supporter and there are accusations that Trustee Jared White has connections to vocal SOGI 123 critic Kari Simpson.

