Abbotsford – One of 10 BC Targets to Deliver More Homes

Abbotsford/Saanich – Housing targets for the first 10 municipalities selected as part of the Housing Supply Act have been released, laying the foundation for tens of thousands more homes to be built faster in areas with the greatest needs.

“The housing crisis is hurting people, holding back our economy and impacting the services we all count on,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We’re taking action and working with municipal partners to make sure more homes are built in communities with the greatest housing need. The targets include thousands of below-market rental units for the largest and fastest-growing communities. This means more people will be able find a home in the community they love.”

From their media release:

To support implementation, the Province will continue to provide local governments with resources to speed up approval processes, including $10 million for continued implementation of the Development Approvals Process Review, and the Province’s work accelerating and streamlining provincial permitting across multiple ministries and developing a new digital permitting process. This is funding in addition to the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund launched in February 2023 and the recently announced $51 million to support local governments in meeting new density initiatives.

The first 10 municipalities were selected for housing target assessment in May 2023 under the authority of the Housing Supply Act, which allows the Province to set housing targets in communities with the most urgent housing needs. The Province consulted with the selected municipalities during the summer to set the final housing target orders. These housing targets are net new units to be completed within five years.

The target orders for each municipality:

* City of Abbotsford – 7,240 housing units

* City of Delta – 3,607 housing units

* City of Kamloops – 4,236 housing units

* District North Vancouver – 2,838 housing units

* District of Oak Bay – 664 housing units

* City of Port Moody – 1,694 housing units

* District of Saanich – 4,610 housing units

* City of Vancouver – 28,900 housing units

* City of Victoria – 4,902 housing units

* District of West Vancouver – 1,432 housing units