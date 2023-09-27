2023 Glow Langley – Canada’s Largest Christmas Celebration November 23 to December 30

Langley – It is the largest and brightest holiday event of the season, and this year, Glow Langley is returning with enhanced guest experiences on twenty acres in Langley, BC. Glow Langley launches their Christmas Carnival theme when the event opens on November 23rd, with early bird ticket sales starting on September 25th, offering guests a 40% discount.

Guests will experience a family-friendly outdoor Christmas festival with improved heated and covered spaces, new free carnival-themed games, towering carnival-themed lights, a craft corner in a “tent of makers”, along with the much-loved magical holiday landscapes, all under the thrill of more than a million lights that continue to impress guests.

Additional attractions include the Merry Makers Market, with more than twenty local vendors, a new interactive kids scavenger hunt, live holiday performances, a holiday train ride, pictures with Santa, interactive play zones, and more.

Guests will wander through the cascading lights while kids also enjoy a variety of attractions designed just for them. All attractions and experiences are free with your admission.

While most prices in BC continue to increase, and BC families feel the pinch, Glow Langley wants as many guests as possible to attend and enjoy the event, without causing financial strain. Glow Langley will keep their ticket prices the same as those offered for the past several years, while also continuing to provide free parking. Clear Glow umbrellas and ponchos will be available for free use at the event, as needed, or for purchase to take home.

The festival was originally created with the intention of using both empty greenhouse and farming space during the winter to create a holiday experience for all. It is now a mix of indoor and outdoor fun, while Glow Langley is improving indoor heated spaces, considering the cold holiday seasons that we have recently experienced.

To decrease crowding, entry to the event is staggered, and time slots are provided to guests, so that everyone can enjoy the event more comfortably.

“We are excited about this year’s new unforgettable features, and we have worked to incorporate new event comforts to ensure that guests have the best possible experience while enjoying this much-loved Christmas spectacular,” says Director of Operations, Daryl Driegen. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience our Christmas Carnival at Glow Langley 2023 and we know that it will be a holiday season highlight for all.”

Glow Langley will run from November 23rd – December 30th. For more information on event schedule, ticket sales and discounted days and timelines, please visit: Christmas Glow Langley (glowgardens.com)

About Glow Gardens: Launching its first event in Langley in 2017, to great reviews from the community, Glow has since expanded to cities across the country. During the spring and summer months, the expansive onsite nurseries have been bringing top quality products to the market for over thirty years, including flowering annuals, topicals and vegetables.