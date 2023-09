Abbotsford/Matsqui – The Abbotsford Rock and Gem Club present the annual Rock and Gem Show at Matsqui Community Hall on Friday November 10.

Entrance is by donation to support the club.

Matsqui Community Hall – 33676 St. Olaf Avenue, Abbotsford.

Show hours :

1 pm to 6 pm on Friday

10 am to 5 pm on Saturday * To be mindful of Remembrance Day, there will be a minute’s silence at 11am*

10 am to 3 pm on Sunday

Facebook info is here.