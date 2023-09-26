University Basketball at Sardis Secondary – UFV vs Trinity Western – Proceeds To Help Local Programs

Fraser Valley – University Basketball is back at Sardis Secondary!

Sardis Secondary bringing University Men’s basketball back to the Sardis gym on Thursday October 5th at 7pm as the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades takes on their U Sports rival Trinity Western University in a huge exhibition game at Sardis Secondary.

This will be an opportunity for the Sardis Secondary and the Chilliwack Basketball community to see high level basketball right in their own backyard.

There will be a heavy local connection as 2 local Chilliwack players Clayton Kurtz and Matthias Klimm from UFV, former GWG alumni, will be taking part in the game for UFV. Sardis Basketball coach Kyle Graves believes this is huge for the overall Chilliwack Basketball community, “Having some of the best male basketball players in Canada come to Chilliwack to compete in a local gym is huge for all the youth players in our city and in our school. This is a chance for them to witness high level basketball and find motivation to work on their games and be inspired.

Proceeds go to help UFV & Sardis Basketball Programs.

Admission

$5 – Students

$10 – Adults