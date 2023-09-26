Category 1 and 2 (Campfire) Bans Lifted Wednesday September 27

Coastal Fire Centre/Fraser Valley – The (Category 1) campfire prohibition and the Category 2 and Category 3 open fire prohibition will be lifted in the Coastal Fire Centre starting at 12:00 PM PST, on Wednesday, September 27.

This means that all open burning will once again be permitted within the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.



Please note that the District of Kent burning bylaw still has a prohibition on category 2 and 3 fires until after September 30. All open fires within the District require an annual burning permit and the ventilation index should be “good” prior to burning.

Check with your local jurisdiction for moire local information.

Detailed Coastal Fire Centre notice is here.