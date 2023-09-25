Mission – The Westcoast Outlaw Shootout comes to Mission Raceway Sept 29-Oct 1.

Since its inception just a few short years ago, the Westcoast Outlaw Shootout has been growing in popularity. The last big drag race on the west coast of Canada for the season includes the Finals in West Coast Pro Modifieds, and the new West Coast Outlaw Series which includes the high flying MDA Fabrication 275s, Gulf and Fraser Limited Street, Inline Sales Outlaw Street, and Gerry’s OK Tire Real Street. Added to the list this year will be the Western Canadian Nitro Bike Series Final, Canada West Doorslammer Shootout, and JR Shootout!

Spectators can be sure these teams will be giving everything they’ve got into this race to try to snag a championship! Typically low temps this time of year make the perfect conditions for record breaking numbers and personal bests. Come and see the action Friday for only $15/person, $20/person Saturday, $10/person Sunday. Get a whole weekend pass for only $40/person. Kids 12 and under are always free with a paid adult. More information and tickets are available at www.missionraceway.com