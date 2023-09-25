UPDATE – September 16 Stabbing on McCallum in Abbotsford – Charges Laid in Intimate Partner Violence

Abbotsford – On Saturday, September 16th, 2023, at 6:49 PM, AbbyPD responded to a reported stabbing at a residential complex in the 1900 block of McCallum Rd.

The event resulted in two victims being rushed to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds and the suspect being arrested and transported to hospital with serious, self-inflicted injuries.

As a result of the investigation led by AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit, 33-year-old Tu Cuong Tran is facing two counts of aggravated assault.The investigation also uncovered the event to result from intimate partner violence, calling attention to the often serious level of violence unfortunately present in some relationships.

AbbyPD is steadfast and committed to protecting and supporting victims of intimate partner violence and will continue to work tirelessly on that front.We will again shine purple lights throughout October at our headquarters to support Purple Light Nights.

With October being National Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month, please support the survivors of intimate partner violence and bring hope to those tragically still facing abuse in relationships.